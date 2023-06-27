I was hopeful when Cong. Ciscomani was first elected last year: a new person who would show some leadership and help resolve some of So Arizona's issues: water shortage, border issues, transportation, jobs, education, etc.

Very quickly it became clear, he would follow all of the GOP leadership and others in their quest to play havoc with our political system and ignore, hard-working Americans' issues.

He is a wonderful example of our country, a child of an immigrant, elected to a high office and his father's quote was memorable.

But his actions were quickly indicative of his lack of spine: accepting money from Marjorie Taylor Greene and voting to sanction a congressman over his actions during an impeachment.

My late mother in law had a great saying: (translated from Spanish)" tell me who you run around with and I will tell you who you are"

Mr Ciscomani is riding in a clown car called the GOP majority.

Melanie Heavilon, Retired probation officer

West side