Letter: Ciscomani Just Another Anti-Democracy Lackey

Juan Ciscomani touts the opinion that his opponent, Kirsten Engel, will be a rubber stamp for Biden and Pelosi if elected to the House. This is simply tiresome and unimaginative GOP rhetoric designed to incite more polarization rather than unite.

He fails to say that he'll be a rubber stamp for McCarthy, Trump, as well as their cabal of loonies, Taylor Greene, Gaetz, Boebert, etc. Based on his meager agenda he'll gladly stand hand in hand with these anti-democracy nuts.

Arizona, as well as the USA, cannot afford to support another divisive, self-centered, regressive candidate who simply espouses the GOP line without further thought or consideration. But he has a support base that has no interest in intelligent assessment and maintenance of democracy. Likely due at least in part to the poor education system in AZ.

Hopefully Nov 8 will provide hope for democracy in the form of Engel.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

