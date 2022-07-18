Letter: Ciscomani Needs Remedial Civics Lessons

If you've seen the ads for US Congress GOP candidate Juan Ciscomani you may note that he promises to 'vote to fire Nancy Pelosi'. Apparently he doesn't have rudimentary knowledge of how the House he's running for works. The majority party elects their speaker. Ciscomani as a GOP would never have an opportunity to 'vote' against Pelosi regardless of which party controls the House.
Perhaps Ciscomani should withdraw his candidacy until he can take high school level civics classes?
What we need is someone focused on solving issues and not espousing more ill will!
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
