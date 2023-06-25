U.S. House Representative Juan Ciscomani is so out of touch with his constituents as to be dangerous to our well-being. It was horrifying enough that he voted to endanger our economy and national security through his vote to hold the debt ceiling hostage. Now he has signed on to a Republican budget bill that would prevent an early abortion drug, mifepristone, from being sent through the U.S. mail. Ciscomani’s vote for this bill is an insult to every woman in his district. Republicans like Ciscomani seem to want women subjugated at all costs — will be limits on birth control be next? We will not go back to the 1950’s. This radical rubber stamp Republican has no business “representing” the people of his district.