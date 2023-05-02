Representative Ciscomani doesn’t have his priorities right for our district. It’s April and instead of working for us, he’s working for his new best friend, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

It doesn’t matter that Ciscomani is a “rising star” for the GOP. It doesn’t matter that he gave the GOP response to the State of the Union in Spanish. But these meaningless displays seem to matter a lot to his ego and his staying power in a flawed GOP hierarchy.

It matters that we have a congressman who works for average Arizonans. It matters that he abstains from voting with the crazed likes of Greene and Boebert. We should see environmental protections! We should see lower prescription costs! We should see Social Security and Medicare protected!

Ciscomani, it’s time to get your priorities straight by putting us ahead of your social standing in the GOP!

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley