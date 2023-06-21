What does it mean when the US House submits a resolution but does not whip the votes? It’s probably a political stunt. When Trump was arrested in Florida, House Republicans submitted a resolution to censure Adam Schiff. But they did not whip the votes because the resolution was a total loser from the start. Or was it?

McCarthy used it to appease his MAGA wing. But he also gave Republicans like Juan Ciscomani a chance to throw their voters a bone. Likewise with the debt ceiling. McCarthy’s threat to shut down the government was a loser from the start. But he eked out a benefit by giving Republicans like Ciscomani a chance to claim “bipartisanship.”

Ciscomani gives us absolutely nothing when he votes against Republican political stunts. We need solutions to real problems, not a bone every now and then.

Mark Blessington

Foothills