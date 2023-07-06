Regarding the news item in the July 3rd Arizona Daily Star about a potential repeat CD6 race in 2024 between Rep. Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel, if the Democrats hope to unseat Rep. Ciscomani they have to do a better job with their candidate. The last time Engel ran, she was too low profile and had others speaking for her on TV ads: former Rep. Gabby Giffords and Sen. Mark Kelly. She needs to speak for herself, forcefully and clearly in presenting her position on the issues important to CD6. She should also mention her opponent’s voting record on issues affecting the District. Finally, in addition to air time, she needs to post lots of signs throughout the District announcing her candidacy.