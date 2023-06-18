House Representative Ciscomani told Fox News he plans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. I really wish he’d focus on the problems that are actually happening in Arizona instead of wading into bogus culture war issues to win points with MAGA donors.

While culture war nonsense and political infighting are great for headlines, our congressman should be prioritizing the needs of his constituents. We’re grappling with pressing issues, such healthcare access, school funding, and Arizona’s critical water shortage. These problems demand Ciscomani's attention. He needs to focus on finding meaningful federal solutions to actual problems, not conservative fever dreams spread by right-wing networks.

It is disappointing to witness our representative spending time and resources on divisive issues that do not directly impact the lives and well-being of those he was elected to serve.

We need a representative who is dedicated to understanding and addressing the diverse needs of our district and finding common-ground solutions.

Judy J Gillies

Oro Valley