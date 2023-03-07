Re: the March 5 article "Spanish fluency pays off for Ciscomani."
Were Ciscomani's parents undocumented when they came to this country? Does Ciscomani favor a path to citizenship for Dreamers and a framework for undocumented workers to get legal work permits?
I think it's irresponsible to print such a "puff piece" unless these questions are answered. Voters deserve clarification on Ciscomani's position. After all, I hope he's not someone who wants to pull up the drawbridge after he and his parents are safe.
Jim McWilliams
Midtown
