Were Ciscomani's parents undocumented when they came to this country? Does Ciscomani favor a path to citizenship for Dreamers and a framework for undocumented workers to get legal work permits?

I think it's irresponsible to print such a "puff piece" unless these questions are answered. Voters deserve clarification on Ciscomani's position. After all, I hope he's not someone who wants to pull up the drawbridge after he and his parents are safe.