So far Juan gets criticized for being too much like Trump, then the same for wanting to make fair deals with the liberals and just today gets slammed because he will not comment on Trumps' indictment. He is doing exactly what he should be doing.. i.e. voicing his own opinion for the betterment of the Country and Arizona plus staying away from commenting on legal issues where he is not involved.
He does get quite a bit of press which is very important to him and the rest of us. He will be around for a very long time which is very good. get used to it.
Peter Backus Vail AZ
