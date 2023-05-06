Congressman Juan Ciscomani's newsletters always start with him saying he is "fighting hard for" all of us Arizona families. But his vote for the GOP budget betrays that. He voted to not exempt the Veterans Administration and other health programs from massive budget cuts. He voted for poor childless adults aged 50 to 56 to be forced to find a job or training program or lose their Medicaid and SNAP food aid. Many of his constituents, especially in the rural areas and those with health problems, will be unable to find a close job or training program or even a way to get there. He voted to support the coal and gas companies and cancel the money Congress had voted to encourage people to use solar power and buy electric cars. He voted to cancel the $400 billion student loan relief. He voted the to cancel the new IRS staff and computers. His vote showed whom he is really "fighting hard for."