Letter: Citizens for Sanity Ads in the AZ Daily Star

Last Sunday morning I picked up the AZ Daily Star and in the front section was an ad by a group calling itself Citizens for Sanity. This group, a dark-money PAC, spread misinformation and lies about candidates throughout the midterm election campaigns throughout the country, using anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric. How much money has the Star made publishing ads that spread lies and racist ideology? Hateful and racist speech lead to hate crimes. I am disappointed in the Star and seriously considering canceling my subscription. Stop the hate ads now!