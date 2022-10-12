Letter: Citizens for Sanity? Insane

Half page ads of exploited people (undocumented) in inhumane conditions is considered "sane" by this group. It doesn't dawn on this group that instead of scaring people, these ads and, the horrible conditions the people were depicted in, might make people want to turn away in disgust and not pay attention to the ad's message. I quickly moved past the pictures without reading the ad. Aside from the obvious racial undertone of the ads, the message they want to get out got lost in the graphics. Were they "sane" enough to hire a consultant for these ads who knew how to get the message across. Hopefully they spent their full budget on buying these ads and we won't have to see these insane ads again.