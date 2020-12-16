Letter: Citizens' frustration leads to ballot initiatives

While I generally agree with Jonathan Hoffman that legislating via initiative is inadvisable and fraught with complications, his technical legal analysis of Proposition 208 overlooks a larger problem: the failure of the Governor and the legislature to address (not necessarily accede to) constituents’ demands.
During the 40-plus years I’ve lived in Arizona, I’ve observed that most citizen initiatives are the result of people’s frustration that they are being ignored by the legislature, or because they see a lack of leadership from the Governor on issues they deem important. Other initiatives, such as the Voter Protection Act, are based on a fundamental mistrust of elected officials.
Proposition 208 was initiated by teachers and education advocacy groups frustrated by their perceived lack of support for education by the legislature and the Governor. It may be bad policy, but it is another example of the kinds of initiatives Arizonans will continue to see as long as elected officials ignore issues important to their constituents.
Laura Penny
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!