Letter: City and County don't about hazardous waste

Have you recently tried to properly dispose of household hazardous waste (HHW) in Pima County? If you have, you have found that the City of Tucson and Pima County have make extremely difficult do so. Currently there is only one place in Pima County to drop off HHW and that is the Los Reales landfill on the far south side, and only on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 4pm, making it as inconvenient as possible for residents. It appears the City and County no longer care about contamination of our ground water and illegal dump, just like the City of Tucson have proven they don’t really care about glass recycling by making as inconvenient as possible for residents to recycle glass.
Greg Steed
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.