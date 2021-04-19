 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: City and County don't about hazardous waste
View Comments

Letter: City and County don't about hazardous waste

  • Comments

Have you recently tried to properly dispose of household hazardous waste (HHW) in Pima County? If you have, you have found that the City of Tucson and Pima County have make extremely difficult do so. Currently there is only one place in Pima County to drop off HHW and that is the Los Reales landfill on the far south side, and only on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 4pm, making it as inconvenient as possible for residents. It appears the City and County no longer care about contamination of our ground water and illegal dump, just like the City of Tucson have proven they don’t really care about glass recycling by making as inconvenient as possible for residents to recycle glass.

Greg Steed

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News