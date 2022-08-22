 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: City Attorney $30,000 payout

It is bad enough that the Tucson City Attorney's Office paid out $30, 000 to two women that based on solid evidence instigated a confrontation with off-duty Tucson Police Officer Robert Szelewski in a restaurant parking lot in 2021. One of the women was initially charged with disorderly contact but the City Attorney dropped that charge and gave the woman $15,000. What a scam. This cowardly act by the City Attorneys Office, designed to avoid the time, money and risk of litigation, was simply shameful. This case should have gone to trial, which is the job of the City Attorney. That they "walked away" from fighting to support law enforcement also served to embolden others to seek easy money from the City of Tucson. The evidence in this matter cleared the officer by the City Attorney's Office and certainly did not warrant a payoff to the instigators.

William Davis

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

