Justine Wadsack, State Senator for Legislative District 17 in Tucson, doesn't like the way all of Tucson gets to vote for the City Council because Republicans keep losing. She says our voter-approved system, whereby each Ward nominates Republican and Democrat candidates followed by a city-wide election, is unfair. She argues that it's unfair because the large group gets to overcome the votes of the smaller group. To get more Republicans elected, she wrote SCR 1023 which would put it to a vote of ALL Arizona voters to revise the State Constitution so that Tucson can't do that anymore. The State Senate approved her resolution. Now it goes to the State House. Her logic is hypocritical. She has proposed that all Arizona voters get to say what Tucson does which is the very argument (big controlling small) she says that she's against. Let your State House Representative know how you feel before all of Arizona votes to take away Tucson's Constitutional rights.