Letter: City Council election

I took exception to the characterization of Kevin Dahl as a "one issue candidate" in your voter recommendations. Aside from being factually incorrect, to say that an environmental focus is "one issue" is absurd. The threats posed by climate change impact every aspect of our lives and our community...socially, economically, morally. To begin to address this looming reality in a positive, proactive way will go a long way to making Tucson a healthier, safer, and more sustainable place to live for everybody.
Full disclosure: Kevin has been a friend and neighbor for decades. He is the most civically engaged and community-minded person I've ever met.
Daniel Hostetler
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.