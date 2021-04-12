 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: City Council — Keep Reid Park Shade for generations
View Comments

Letter: City Council — Keep Reid Park Shade for generations

  • Comments

Reid Park is the only municipal park in the city of Tucson with a stand of trees providing a density of shade for residents (and wildlife) to find relief from the continually rising temperatures.

There are many studies and articles stating the need and positive impact a tree canopy can provide for cooling a city and providing relief for residents. Our mayor, Regina Romero, has even gone to the trouble of signing a pledge to plant 1 million trees by 2030 to mitigate heat impacts.

Why would the Tucson City Council and Mayor Romero even consider the Reid Park Zoo expansion plan when it would decimate Reid Park and the Tucson Community for generations. Council: Please create a long-term park plan for ALL residents of Tucson for our health, climate, and economy for generations.

Dawn Urquhart

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News