Letter: City Council — Keep Reid Park Shade for generations

Reid Park is the only municipal park in the city of Tucson with a stand of trees providing a density of shade for residents (and wildlife) to find relief from the continually rising temperatures.
There are many studies and articles stating the need and positive impact a tree canopy can provide for cooling a city and providing relief for residents. Our mayor, Regina Romero, has even gone to the trouble of signing a pledge to plant 1 million trees by 2030 to mitigate heat impacts.
Why would the Tucson City Council and Mayor Romero even consider the Reid Park Zoo expansion plan when it would decimate Reid Park and the Tucson Community for generations. Council: Please create a long-term park plan for ALL residents of Tucson for our health, climate, and economy for generations.
Dawn Urquhart
Foothills
