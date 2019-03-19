Tucson has the potential to be a national role-model for the use of alternative transportation. I am from Tucson and I have been biking for transportation for 14 years. However, most City Council members are too inexperienced with the transportation issues they are voting on.
In order to stop pedestrians from being hit by cars, council members must also walk to see what the issues are. If you bike Second Street to Park Avenue you can touch the street car from the bike lane as it passes you, very dangerous.
Council members must use the bus once a week in order to learn what the bus issues are, as well as be required to use one other form of alternative transportation once a week.
On Friday, youths rallied at the AZ Capitol demanding action on climate change, but did they promote ride-share to reduce ozone emissions? They are most likely being driven everywhere and 1/3 of climate change is caused by vehicle emissions. Don’t be hypocrites.
C. Kelli
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.