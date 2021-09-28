 Skip to main content
Letter: city council raises
What we are paying our city council here in Tucson is an embarrassment: $36K to the mayor and $24K to councilors. We lag far behind the seven largest Arizona cities. For example, Mesa, with a population 40K less than Tucson, pays their mayor $73K and councilors $45K. And Glendale, with half our population, pays $48K/$34K. Our last increase was over 20 years ago. That this is a part-time job is a ruse. In my ward, the councilor publishes a regular and exhaustively-researched newsletter, and if I ever don't receive a response to a query or complaint within 24 hours, I'm shocked. Raising the salaries to $42K/$36K would cost each Tucson citizen a measly 15 cents a year. And, even if passed, would not take effect in time to benefit the current council. Come on, Tucson: Vote "yes" on Prop 410 and let's finally stop the embarrassment.

Denice Blake

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

