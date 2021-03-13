Letter: City Council saves Tucson's zoo from public resentment

Re: the March 10 article "City Council saves Reid Park Zoo from public resentment over plan."
Referring to the article City Council saves Tucson's zoo from public resentment by Tim Steller, the public is well regarded in the fact that they have a voice in what goes on in their city. The protest that occurred to prevent the construction of an expansion to the Reid Park Zoo is an excellent example of not only the community members, but the leaders to band together and reassess their previous commitments. Although there may be some resentment among the Council members, they still found a way to put it to the side and find an alternative in order to save our precious Reid Park. Not only will the expansion of the Zoo into the park distress our present community members, the future generations will soon have less and less parks and nature to indulge in, which will have a great impact on how strong and beautiful this city and community can be.
Adolfo Madrid
South side
