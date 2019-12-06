Tucson City Council
I am amazed that our elected City Council as their first official act decides to take on US policy as its first. Second is to take up a quality of life issue as electric scooters.
First of all 70% of the voting public opposed Sanctuary City Policy. E-scooters affect a small part of the City. Mainly Steve Kozachik’s Ward.
Am I the only one that sees these are softball issues compared to streets, recycling reduction without taxation reduction, crime and police response time, infrastructure, becoming business friendly.
Any number of important issues, but opposing Federal Policy!
I as a taxpayer do not want to pay for “Asylum Seekers” who are allowed to cut in line ahead of those who follow the rules, get Work authorization while they wait for court dates that a large percentage don’t show up for and disappear into the interior. Let the Feds make immigration policy. Work for your Voters!
Rich Barnes
East side
