Once again, the Tucson City Council has blatantly overstepped their authority by granting every city employee a $1500 bonus in addition to a 2 percent cost of living adjustment. City government, unlike private entities that may offer such perks based on merit and yearly proceeds, is funded by taxpayer dollars.
The Council therefore has a fiduciary responsibility to all taxpayers to utilize public funding in a cost effective manner for purposes deemed to be in the best interest of the public
It is hard for voters to approve occasional tax increases requested by the Council when existing funds are mismanaged. If the pay structure for these employees needs review and possible revamping, go through the appropriate steps to accomplish that task.
Scott Frickel
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.