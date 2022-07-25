 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: City forgetting about graywater

Re: Projects Face Tougher Water-Use Measures--I am completely dumbfounded that not once in this article about measures being proposed for building projects was graywater mentioned. Use of graywater for landscape watering is a critical aspect of water conservation that the City (and, you too, Pima County!) need to incorporate into their larger plan. The article cites several instances of plans to use “outside water” metering to achieve decreased use. Much of that outside water use could be completely eliminated by the incorporation of graywater systems. We need to carefully RE-use water that can safely be directed back into the landscape. Rainwater harvesting is an important feature as noted in “green stormwater infrastructure” and that should be mandatory in all new projects. But of critical importance is a change of mindset that starts to understand graywater as a resource in these types of projects. And mandating that into use, as well.

Dawn-Starr Crowther

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

