Letter: City Government Needs to Improve

It's premature to recall Tucson's mayor. But it is past time for the Star to hold her accountable. The paper has given Romero a pass on what's been a mediocre performance to date. The schools have declined. Students are leaving the system by the thousands. Failure rates are surging. Instruction is haphazard. Costs are out of control. Recycling was scaled back just as demand for those materials surged due to the pandemic. Traffic software remains out of date. And the mayor laid off most of the city's building inspectors right as the housing market took off. Local builders couldn't get their applications processed. Even worse, she stopped a software conversion midstream in March, causing a large yet unknown number of submissions to disappear altogether. Pima County bailed out the city, picking up some of the work. But a large backlog remains. New projects continue to be delayed. A more serious effort is needed. Even Woody Allen is making fun of Tucson these days. It's time to get it together.
walter ramsley
East side
