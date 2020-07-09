Letter: City Hall Mistake
Letter: City Hall Mistake

As a Tucson resident, I oppose the mayor’s decision to hang a Black Lives Matter (BLM) banner from City Hall. Although I agree with the outrage and the peaceful protests after the murder of George Floyd, it is a mistake to attach the name ‘BLM’ to this widespread call for better police practices. I have heard good specific ideas for making those police practices better – many from the police themselves. However the history of the BLM movement shows a severe prejudice against all police. From their fabricated ‘Hands up, don’t shoot’ story in Ferguson, Mo. (debunked by the Obama DOJ), to their calls for police defunding and the dismantling of our system of free enterprise, BLM should not be celebrated. Their movement breeds contempt by portraying only the negative aspects of our country’s history, and they demand immediate ‘corrections’ on their terms only. The reforms needed to improve our society will require hard work and dialogue, not a BLM banner.

Tom Gordon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

