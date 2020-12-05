 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: City Hall punishes westside barrios
View Comments

Letter: City Hall punishes westside barrios

Trump and the Democratic Mayor-City Council have something in common: they punish those who don’t agree with them. The City is proposing that Barrio El Rio – and historical landmarks El Rio Neighborhood Center, Joaquin Murrietta Park, El Rio Municipal Golf Course – be taken from Ward 1 and placed in Ward 3.

The intended effect, I believe, is to separate Barrio El Rio from Barrio Hollywood. In 1970 these barrios fought to create El Rio Neighborhood Center and Joaquin Murrieta Park, and in 2013 they fought to save environmental treasure El Rio Golf Course from being gifted to developers. City Hall hates us for that. I was intimately involved in both movements.

The City proposal places these landmarks in a Ward that has no historical, physical, or emotional ties to them. Ward 3, presently unrepresented, is voiceless. This is happening during the pandemic, when people cannot mobilize and meet to discuss the matter nor attend Redistricting Meetings or City Council meetings. This violates all tenets of democracy.

Salomon R. Baldenegro

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Local-issues

Letter: Police Officers

Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of that: You have to know city, state and local laws as well as any attorney without the benefit…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News