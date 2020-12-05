Letter: City Hall punishes westside barrios

Trump and the Democratic Mayor-City Council have something in common: they punish those who don’t agree with them. The City is proposing that Barrio El Rio – and historical landmarks El Rio Neighborhood Center, Joaquin Murrietta Park, El Rio Municipal Golf Course – be taken from Ward 1 and placed in Ward 3.
The intended effect, I believe, is to separate Barrio El Rio from Barrio Hollywood. In 1970 these barrios fought to create El Rio Neighborhood Center and Joaquin Murrieta Park, and in 2013 they fought to save environmental treasure El Rio Golf Course from being gifted to developers. City Hall hates us for that. I was intimately involved in both movements.
The City proposal places these landmarks in a Ward that has no historical, physical, or emotional ties to them. Ward 3, presently unrepresented, is voiceless. This is happening during the pandemic, when people cannot mobilize and meet to discuss the matter nor attend Redistricting Meetings or City Council meetings. This violates all tenets of democracy.
Salomon R. Baldenegro
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!