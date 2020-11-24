Letter: City of Tucson Annexation

I have read about the proposed 170 home project and I can understand why it faces opposition. I lived in Tucson for over 40 years and anytime the City annex a piece of property the beautiful Saguaros and desert trees are completely gone in a few years. You can drive in the middle of E. Speedway Blvd and E. Broadway Blvd and it will be like any other City and you drive a few more miles outside the City limits to view the desert landscape. We love the open spaces and desert landscape, just hope I don’t have to keep moving farther away from the City to enjoy the Saguaros. Just close your eyes imagine what would happen in a few years if the City annex all the property near the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Old Tucson. Yes, you can imagine our beautiful Sonoran Desert is the only natural habitat the Saguaros and cactus can survive and are slowly being depleted because of high density annexation and development.
Don Cotton
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
