Letter: City of Tucson, Boards & Commissions

The City of Tucson has Citizen Boards and Commissions to advise city leaders on issues and department policies before being adopted for the general public. Stakeholders express opinions to a less formal group.
Mayor and Council fail to appoint members causing boards to not have a quorum, thus affecting the process.
It is their responsibility to appoint citizens willing serve by attending meetings and understanding the background information presented to their board or commission. This task is not taken seriously by some of our leaders.
Frequently Parks and Recreation Commission has members present online, but cancel due to a lack of a quorum. Members fail to appear, (in the case of the Mayor) no appointment has been made. A bottleneck for citizen input is created and it’s a waste of time for everyone.
This SHOULD stop immediately. Fill the boards and commissions with competent citizens.
Ronni Kotwica
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.