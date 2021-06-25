Letter: City of Tucson Differential Water Rates

The City of Tucson, without any analysis that demonstrates that providing water to unincorporated Pima County incurs additional costs, has decided to charge residents of unincorporated Pima County 10-40% more for their water depending on usage. Since we cannot vote for Tucson Mayor and Council, this is arbitrary taxation without representation! If this were Boston, we would have a Tea Party! One difficult choice is for us to not allow our tax dollars to flow to the City of Tucson by BOYCOTTING Tucson businesses. This will reduce sales tax revenues to the City and not let them profit due to their arbitrary decision. Hopefully, Pima County will prevail in their legal action and we can go back to enjoying City of Tucson restaurants and stores.
Gerald Lavallee
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.