Letter: City Office of Equity

Bravo to City Council members Lane Santa Cruz and Karen Uhlich and Mayor Romero, for supporting and moving forward with the city Office of Equity. The need for this is well-stated in Steller's piece of 5/5/21 - 'the reason this is so important is that no matter how great our intentions are....we can still make choices that invest in systems built to serve the idea of whiteness' (and I would add, the systems and structures of white supremacy). As Santa Cruz says, 'we need to normalize these conversations even when they feel uncomfortable' - that's the way to truly begin to serve the needs of all community members in Tucson.
Sarah Roberts
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.