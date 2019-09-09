When dipping into City residents' pocketbooks, top priority unmet needs should be front and center. The proposed new fee to support green stormwater infrastructure projects is designed to produce $3 million per year (including $700k in administration). A top priority unmet need, more important than stormwater management, relates to the many Tucsonans who are being stretched further and further due to lack of affordable housing. The $3 million per year could go into a workforce housing development fund to build/rehab more affordable housing. The City should do more to help meet this growing need, starting with tabling the nice to have stormwater project or finding other funding sources to support it. I would be quite willing to pay $3 per month to help struggling families find decent housing.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.