Interesting articles on the front page on Sunday. First was the study on creating a city-run electric utility. Right below that article was in depth coverage of a resident who lights his home solely with kerosene lamps. If the first issue comes to pass, we may need the information in the second article. Please include another article on ice-boxes. I am sure I do not want my electric supply run by the same organization with a track record of abysmal performances maintaining streets.