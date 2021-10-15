 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: City staff shortages
View Comments

Letter: City staff shortages

  • Comments

Tucson is in competition for trained workers. Perhaps there needs to be some long range thinking.

Chunk a huge sum of money into TUSD. Not just the current Biden money, but more money to train students in practical skills. When I was in high school even the college bound girls had to take a semester of home ec., and the boys took shop. When we traded programs for a day the boys learned to cook an egg and I learned to change a tire. If these programs are intensified for college bound students, they can learn skills that might find them jobs that will pay for college. More high school grads who can take an engine apart and put it back together. More girls who can hang a picture. More boys who can iron a dress shirt, more girls who can mix a can of paint and paint the kitchen ceiling. More skill development.

Eleanor Soler

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Audit results

Karen Fann, Arizona Senate President, displayed her incompetence again when responding to a report from Clear Ballot in a three hour Senate me…

Local-issues

Letter: Cell Tower Tyranny

I work at a small family run business and Verizon is contracting out the installation of their upgraded 5G poles. The contractors decided to p…

Local-issues

Letter: What Am I Missing

What do my Republican neighbors see in the candidates that they elect? AG Mark Brnovich, running for Senate, said the Covid vaccine is seeming…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News