Letter: City staff shortages

Tucson is in competition for trained workers. Perhaps there needs to be some long range thinking.
Chunk a huge sum of money into TUSD. Not just the current Biden money, but more money to train students in practical skills. When I was in high school even the college bound girls had to take a semester of home ec., and the boys took shop. When we traded programs for a day the boys learned to cook an egg and I learned to change a tire. If these programs are intensified for college bound students, they can learn skills that might find them jobs that will pay for college. More high school grads who can take an engine apart and put it back together. More girls who can hang a picture. More boys who can iron a dress shirt, more girls who can mix a can of paint and paint the kitchen ceiling. More skill development.
Eleanor Soler
East side
