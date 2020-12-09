Letter: City Ward Redistricting

I've lived in Ward 1 my entire life. My grandmother grew up on Niagara in Barrio Hollywood. My grandfather Ruben Romero was the first chicano in Tucson history to represent Ward 1 on the City Council. I am a former council aide for Ward 1. I stand vehemently AGAINST ward redistricting that would move precinct 37 out of Ward 1. The 2020 Census data results are not in and have not yet been looked at or analyzed in regards to this move. This separates neighborhoods that have deep, historical ties to each other. The redistricting commission met for a mere month before submitting their recommendations, hardly enough time to properly vet options or take community input. The Ward 3 councilor has been out for months and won't vote on this recommendation. Typically the council defers to the affected councilor on decisions in their ward. Option B creates an even better Maximum Population Deviation (MPD) of 4.72% versus Option A's 5.02%. Vote NO on Option A! Viva la raza!
Carlos Romero
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!