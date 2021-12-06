 Skip to main content
Letter: Civic ed merits news coverage
Letter: Civic ed merits news coverage

Thanks to the Star for printing the guest article clarifying the redistricting process and encouraging voters to participate. Sadly, it took civic- minded citizens to point out the necessity for civic involvement in this decennial exercise that affects our lives for the next ten years. . . .regrettably, almost too late before the December 4 deadline for meaningful citizen participation.

Obviously, “insiders” representing various sides of this important activity follow every twist and turn. But ongoing coverage by the Star might educate the general public and offer opportunities for broader input into this and other civic endeavors. In fact, the paucity of civic education and knowledge of how government works, opens a door for local media to provide a service covering such non-partisan activities as voter education opportunities and explanations of ballot issues during the petition phase, rather than just before an election. The difference between “politics” and civics – citizen participation in our Democracy as outlined in the Constitution – is huge and the latter deserves ongoing recognition.

Betsy Bolding

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

