 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Civics 101 Reforms Needed
View Comments

Letter: Civics 101 Reforms Needed

Passed election shows urgent need for election rule changes. There is a need for education of citizens on basic election laws. Rules and regulations must be standard throughout federal, state and local elections. Start with a complete, bipartisan review of the laws and procedures. Make them fair and standard statewide.

Educate the citizens with training of new and improved election rules and regulations. This can be done with mailing from election officials, Sec of State and Recorder office mailings. Demand the this education be part of the process.

Make mail ballots the first method of voting, as it is the safest and least expensive. Next train poll workers from the high school, colleges and universities for the job of on site poll workers. The senior citizens will always be ready as back up workers.

Demand that changes be made to the outdated and very partisan current system. These change must be made by independent minded citizens. We have many folks who will be ready to answer this call. Demand actions!

Kenn Block

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "Sharpie gate"

The article "ELECTION UPDATE: Joe Biden's lead in Arizona tightens in updated results," updated around 9am on 12/5, says a lawsuit was filed a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News