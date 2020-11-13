Letter: Civics 101 Reforms Needed

Passed election shows urgent need for election rule changes. There is a need for education of citizens on basic election laws. Rules and regulations must be standard throughout federal, state and local elections. Start with a complete, bipartisan review of the laws and procedures. Make them fair and standard statewide.
Educate the citizens with training of new and improved election rules and regulations. This can be done with mailing from election officials, Sec of State and Recorder office mailings. Demand the this education be part of the process.
Make mail ballots the first method of voting, as it is the safest and least expensive. Next train poll workers from the high school, colleges and universities for the job of on site poll workers. The senior citizens will always be ready as back up workers.
Demand that changes be made to the outdated and very partisan current system. These change must be made by independent minded citizens. We have many folks who will be ready to answer this call. Demand actions!
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!