 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Civics Education by Koch-funded institutions?

  • Comments

Re:the March 23 article "Bill gives blueprint for civics education"

This article discusses new civics requirements in HB2008. Like the bill summary and discussion of the bill in committee however, the article leaves out a crucial fact. HB 2008 mandates that the state Board of Education work with three Charles Koch funded so-called "Freedom Schools" to set standards for the civics class. As a parent who worked hard to get a UA Freedom Center dual credit course OUT of TUSD because of lack of quality and transparency, I question this. Lack of transparency is a hallmark of UA "Freedom Center" work, as is the intense amount of donor influence at the UA Center and others across the country. Do we want the Kochs and their "all market, zero government services" ideology behind teaching civics? Google Kochs /elections, Kochs/ Russia, Kochs /education, Kochs/climate denial and the answer is NO. Just a coincidence that their institutions will be involved in teaching civics in Az., ground zero for Koch influence? I think not.

Betts Putnam-Hidalgo

People are also reading…

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Two Views of Democracy

The war in Ukraine has kept us glued to our TVs and other news sources. While watching, I’ve become aware of some stark differences between th…

Letter: Chuck's Sneaky Exit

Long time Pima County administrator Chuck Huckleberry "officially" retires July 4th, 2021 but the folks responsible for his employment, the Co…

Letter: Border Invasion

Wake up, Arizona! Judging by the contents of these pages, we are fixated on investigating crime at the Oscars and settling old scores with Don…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News