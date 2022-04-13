Letter: Civics Education by Koch-funded institutions?

This article discusses new civics requirements in HB2008. Like the bill summary and discussion of the bill in committee however, the article leaves out a crucial fact. HB 2008 mandates that the state Board of Education work with three Charles Koch funded so-called "Freedom Schools" to set standards for the civics class. As a parent who worked hard to get a UA Freedom Center dual credit course OUT of TUSD because of lack of quality and transparency, I question this. Lack of transparency is a hallmark of UA "Freedom Center" work, as is the intense amount of donor influence at the UA Center and others across the country. Do we want the Kochs and their "all market, zero government services" ideology behind teaching civics? Google Kochs /elections, Kochs/ Russia, Kochs /education, Kochs/climate denial and the answer is NO. Just a coincidence that their institutions will be involved in teaching civics in Az., ground zero for Koch influence? I think not.