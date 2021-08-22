 Skip to main content
Letter: Civics in schools
Letter: Civics in schools

Reading in the Tucson opinion on civics in the paper today, I agree with what they said but I think they should take it even farther.

When I was in school civics was required to graduate from high school and I feel that it should be brought back to to the high school level, because not every high school student goes on to college. Without knowing how the country works really puts young students at a disadvantage to know how the country was formed and how it works. We need a little better education of the students then they learned from “SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK”.

James McLin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

