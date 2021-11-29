 Skip to main content
Letter: Civility now
Reading comments in “Letters” and “More Letters” from records of 2004, I was struck by some writer’s lack of “civility.” Generally speaking, it seemed that no longer in our culture was it acceptable to have a differing opinion. Opinions must be cast in a way as to castigate and denigrate. Or literally destroy. Airing one’s views and judgments must be pushed to the threshold of acidulous vulgarities. 2021? What’s changed? How unfortunate today that the expression of some views, political or otherwise, still rival the viciousness of road rage and hate crimes. If we’re truly concerned for the future of our community in which our children grow up to become responsible and respectful adults, then it’s time we adults set an example of the tolerance that evolves from a genuine sense of civility. Civility by any measure is the expression of the “right spirit.” If we don’t get it “right,” our kids surely won’t either! Now or ever.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

