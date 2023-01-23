 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Civility

What a pleasure to watch the Australian Open tennis tournament, indeed most tennis tournaments. Both winners and losers congratulate each other . No accusations of cheating, threats of retaliation, physical altercations. Opponents are gracious in victory or defeat and quietly exit the court, waving to the fans.

Hearts may be temporarily broken, but resolve is dedication to self-improvement and the next competition.

Why can’t politicians be more like them?

Susan VonKersburg

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
