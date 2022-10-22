 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Claims versus Actions

I feel really bad for traditional Republicans. Your party has been hijacked by extremists leaving little room for those with traditional Republican values. Your party is now controlled by people espousing racist, anti-semitic, and

white-supremacist views, who are apparently against science, education and women’s rights. They apply double standards to elections (deny results if you lose) and law and order (accountability only for people who don’t agree with them). Last but not least, they claim the attack on the capitol was not an insurrection, but just a normal tourist event. Seriously? Did you see what transpired on January 6?

I believe many traditional Republican are appalled by - and would claim that they do not share - most of these “new” Republican beliefs. But, you got to ask yourself, if you are still planning to vote for Lake, Masters, Finchem, Hamadeh, Gosar and Biggs, who epitomize these extreme Republican views, can you honestly claim that you don’t support those values?

Bert Veenstra

Oro Valley

