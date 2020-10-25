Letter: Clean air/,health/ACC candidates

Vote for Solar Team 2020, Mundell, Tovar, and Stanfield
I am an avid environmentalist, a retired public school music teacher, and an asthmatic. You can see why I want you to vote for Mundell, Stanfield, and Tovar. We need clean energy to help slow climate change, my students need healthy lungs in order to keep playing their instruments, and I need clean air to breathe.
When elected these three AZ Corporation Commission candidates will act to stem dirty energy, encourage clean energy, and give us lower utility bills.
The Arizona Corporation Commission candidates are listed far down on the ballot. Please don't skip them. We need cleaner air and elected officials that actually care about our health and what we breathe. Vote for Mundell, Tovar, and Stanfield. They won't be mouthpieces for big utilities!
Lee Oler
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!