 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Clean air/,health/ACC candidates
View Comments

Letter: Clean air/,health/ACC candidates

Vote for Solar Team 2020, Mundell, Tovar, and Stanfield

I am an avid environmentalist, a retired public school music teacher, and an asthmatic. You can see why I want you to vote for Mundell, Stanfield, and Tovar. We need clean energy to help slow climate change, my students need healthy lungs in order to keep playing their instruments, and I need clean air to breathe.

When elected these three AZ Corporation Commission candidates will act to stem dirty energy, encourage clean energy, and give us lower utility bills.

The Arizona Corporation Commission candidates are listed far down on the ballot. Please don't skip them. We need cleaner air and elected officials that actually care about our health and what we breathe. Vote for Mundell, Tovar, and Stanfield. They won't be mouthpieces for big utilities!

Lee Oler

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspape…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News