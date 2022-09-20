 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: clean elections debates

For those who are not aware of it, the Arizona Clean Elections Commission is sponsoring debates for almost all races in the state. I recently watched the debate between the LD17 candidates and it was illuminating. The Democrat candidates were all extremely well-prepared, and answered the questions on all the various topics put to them. The candidates from the other party mainly repeated their typical talking points. At one point, one of the candidates for the House made a statement that was patently false, although I do not think this was a willful lie but instead a repetition of things he had heard but not verified.

I recommend voters in LD17 watch this debate before they mark their ballots. It is available at azcleanelections.gov under candidate debates.

kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

