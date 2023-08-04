August first: On the front page of the Tucson & Region section of the Star, there is a short article announcing President Biden's upcoming visit to Arizona. It mentions Biden has been "struggling in the polls" here. Immediately next to that story was another story touting the $8.1 Billion dollars in investments in our state for Clean Energy Projects. Thirteen new CE projects are underway - seventh highest in the nation. That means jobs, money coming into Arizona, and another tool to battle global warming. All because of the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act. And Biden's polling is struggling? Boggles the mind.