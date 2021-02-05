Letter: Clean Energy Standards

For nearly two years the AZ Corporation Commission (ACC) has been requesting public comment and discussing clean energy standards for Arizona utilities. This process involved input from all stakeholders, subject matter experts and ACC technical staff. During that period the AZ Legislature had no problem with the ACC taking action on energy standards. Now that the ACC reached a bipartisan conclusion that the Republicans in the AZ Legislature don’t like, the Republicans in the Legislature have decided that the ACC didn’t have the authority to decide on this matter.
Isn’t it strange that the Republicans in the AZ Legislature had no problem with the ACC taking action on energy standards until the conclusions that they reached didn’t agree with what the Republicans in the Legislature wanted to hear. So the Republicans in the Legislature introduced two partisan bills HR 2248 and SB 1175 to limit the authority of the ACC.
James Moule
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.