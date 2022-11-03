 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Clean energy

RE: the Oct. 29 article "Doctors: Fossil fuels starve millions."

Solar capital of the United States

With over 350 days of sunshine a year, Arizona should be the solar capital of the United States. We could produce enough solar energy to power our entire state and export an excess to other states, thereby generating an endless income stream for Arizona and lasting economic growth.

Candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission Sandra Kennedy and Lauren Kuby have a plan to do just that. Their plan includes converting existing coal plants into solar energy distribution centers. That alone would eliminate toxic coal gases, create new jobs, and save the lives of hundreds of Arizonans who die every year from the effects of air pollution.

With the infrastructure already in place, Kennedy and Kuby have the knowledge and experience to make this happen. Their plan will lower our energy costs, protect our environment, improve our economy, and protect the health of all Arizonans.

Let’s do this. Elect Sandra Kennedy and Lauren Kuby for Corporation Commissioner.

Dr. RK Schriner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

