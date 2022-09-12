Letter: Clean up the Greenway

I agree with the letter writer that Pima County deserves kudos for maintaining the Loop so well. The City of Tucson should take a lesson from the county. The El Paso and Southwestern Greenway is very poorly maintained. In some places after trimming trees and bushes, the cuttings were never removed. The stretch between 18th Street and 22nd Street has a lot trash on both sides of the pavement as well as in the wash to the east. It always amazes me that entities will spend money to create what can be a beautiful space and then fail to maintain it. Since a number of the Gem and Mineral Show venues border on the Greenway, hopefully this can be addressed soon. What an embarrassment it would be for the City of Tucson to have visitors from other parts of the country and around the world see the Greenway in its current condition.