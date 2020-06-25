Letter: Clear choice for Pima County Recorder
Elections in this nation are under attack. False claims of fraud being made by the highest officials in the land.

Because the office of Pima County Recorder is so important to our voter security, it is imperative that F. Ann Rodriguez' long and excellent service be followed by a qualified, experienced leader. Kim Challender, with more than five years working in that office, especially dealing with elections, budgets and cyber-security, is the right choice for County Recorder. And the only candidate with experience.

This is not a place for on-the -job training, but requires someone ready to hit the ground running on day one.

Kim Challender is that candidate! She's endorsed by Ms. Rodriguez and has the experience to ensure safe and secure elections.

Alex Richardson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

